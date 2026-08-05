26-year-old man beaten to death in Dera Bassi

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Khedi village of Dera Bassi on August 2. The police have arrested the accused.

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According to the police, the victim, identified as Chandra Bhushan Giri, alias Subhash, a resident of Sundran village, was allegedly assaulted on the rooftop of a house in Khedi village.

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SHO Sumit Mor said the complainant, Vikas Gupta, a resident of Khedi village, told the police that he heard a loud thud from the roof of an adjoining room. When he went upstairs, he allegedly found Chandra Bhushan Giri lying unconscious while Shiv Pratap was kicking him in the head. The injured man was rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.