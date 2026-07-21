26-year-old man killed as speeding BMW car hits bike in Chandigarh; driver held

A 26-year-old man died after a speeding high-end car hit his bike at the Industrial Area-Sector 31 light point here on Monday. The car driver has been arrested.

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The victim was identified as Pratham of Ram Darbar. He was returning home after a morning walk at a garden in Sector 31 when the mishap took place.

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Pratham sustained injuries in the accident. The car driver and passersby rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The car driver allegedly fled from the hospital after learning about the victim’s critical condition. The police later identified him as Aftab (24), a resident of Mohali. He was traced and arrested.

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The incident reportedly took place around 6.30 am when Pratham was coming from Sector 31 side on his Royal Enfield bike. The speeding car, which was coming from the Mohali side, rammed into the bike, dragging it for some distance.

Sources said the Ram Darbar resident received severe head injuries as he was riding the bike without helmet.

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The police are checking CCTV footage of the area to ascertain whether there was any altercation or road rage incident before the crash.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The car driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded. The probe into the matter is on,” said a police officer.

Pratham worked in an IT company in Panchkula and was preparing for his elder sister’s wedding.