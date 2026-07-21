DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 26-year-old man killed as speeding BMW car hits bike in Chandigarh; driver held

26-year-old man killed as speeding BMW car hits bike in Chandigarh; driver held

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The BMW car involved in the accident.
Advertisement

A 26-year-old man died after a speeding high-end car hit his bike at the Industrial Area-Sector 31 light point here on Monday. The car driver has been arrested.

Advertisement

The victim was identified as Pratham of Ram Darbar. He was returning home after a morning walk at a garden in Sector 31 when the mishap took place.

Advertisement

Pratham sustained injuries in the accident. The car driver and passersby rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The car driver allegedly fled from the hospital after learning about the victim’s critical condition. The police later identified him as Aftab (24), a resident of Mohali. He was traced and arrested.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly took place around 6.30 am when Pratham was coming from Sector 31 side on his Royal Enfield bike. The speeding car, which was coming from the Mohali side, rammed into the bike, dragging it for some distance.

Sources said the Ram Darbar resident received severe head injuries as he was riding the bike without helmet.

Advertisement

The police are checking CCTV footage of the area to ascertain whether there was any altercation or road rage incident before the crash.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The car driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded. The probe into the matter is on,” said a police officer.

Pratham worked in an IT company in Panchkula and was preparing for his elder sister’s wedding.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts