260 cartons of liquor seized

Mohali: The police seized 260 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck near Dara Studio here in the wee hours of Monday. A truck, with a registration number plate of Delhi, was signalled to stop for checking. Its search led to the recovery of a large quantity of ‘To be sold in Chandigarh’ liquor. The truck driver, Md Muneer, was apprehended. A case under the Excise Act has been registered at the Phase 1 police station. TNS
Aranaya wins taekwondo gold
Chandigarh: Aranaya Thakur won gold medal in the U-63 kg cadet girls' category during the CBSE National School Games Taekwondo Championship at Ghaziabad. A student of Sky World School, she practises at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula, under coach Harjinder Singh. TNS
Blood donation camp organised
Chandigarh: On the occasion of 35th Raising Day of 5 Signal Bn, a blood donation camp was organised at Men's Club on the CRPF campus here on Monday. Mool Chand Panwar, IG, North Western Sector, CRPF, inaugurated the camp. TNS
Honour for ex-PGI doctor
Chandigarh: Former PGI doctor Rakesh Kochhar was conferred Dr FP Antia Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology at Jaipur. Dr Kochhar is a former professor and head of the Department of Gastroenterology at the PGI and is presently working with a private hospital. The award was bestowed upon him in recognition of his contributions to teaching and research in gastroenterology and his efforts to strengthen the society.
