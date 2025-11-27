27-day dharna turns into ‘Fateh’ rally as PU Senate election notified, students to end stir

Panjab University’s 27-day agitation, one of the longest and most intense student-led protests in the institution’s post-1966 history, culminated in a grand celebration. PU Bachao Morcha announced a ‘Fateh March’ on Friday morning to formally conclude and call off its indefinite dharna.

Advertisement

The decision followed Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig’s meeting with morcha leaders, where she handed over the official communication from Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s Secretariat approving the Senate election schedule. Vig assured written acceptance of the students’ remaining “genuine and legitimate” demands.

Advertisement

Related News: Centre notifies Panjab University Senate election, Vice President approves poll schedule

Advertisement

The breakthrough marked the final turning point in a movement that began on November 1, sparked by The Tribune’s expose on the PU overhaul story. The Centre withdrew its controversial restructuring within a week, but the protests continued, witnessing shutdowns, gatherings, and a historic youth uprising on November 10.

Celebrations erupted as news of the confirmed Senate poll notification spread across the dharna site. Students and supporters exchanged sweets, hugs, and high-fives, with dhols and bhangra adding to the festive atmosphere.

Advertisement

The very lawns that had witnessed anger, frustration and cold-weather vigils all month transformed into a glowing arena of cheers, tears and chants. Students and supporters exchanged ladoos, gulab jamuns, hugs and high-fives; dhols arrived and an impromptu bhangra broke out amid fireworks and cries of “Chandigarh Punjab Da! PU Punjab Di! Saada haq ethhe rakh!” slogans reverberated through the campus as darkness fell, but the celebratory warmth only grew heavier in the winter air.

Vice-Chancellor Vig visited the protest site, offering sweets and informing students that their core demands had been met. She appealed to them to end the dharna, return to classes, and appear for exams, assuring pending demands would be addressed sympathetically.

Morcha leaders insisted on written assurance, citing unmet verbal promises. The V-C agreed, committing to deliver the written assurance by Friday morning. PU Bachao Morcha coordinator Avtar Singh stated that the agitation would formally conclude with the ‘Fateh March’ on Friday, thanking supporters who stood with them against the Centre’s move.

The celebrations marked a dramatic reversal of the previous day’s escalation call. The confrontation appears headed for resolution, with tonight’s langar offering a moment of respite after nearly a month of tension. Tomorrow’s ‘Fateh March’ is expected to draw a large gathering, symbolically closing a chapter in Punjab’s political landscape.

V-C’S MESSAGE

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig expressed gratitude to the Vice President and Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan for approving the Senate election, calling it “an important step towards restoring a positive academic environment”.

She said the PU administration stands firmly with its students and teaching community, and assured that the election schedule will be announced shortly.

MORCHA’S POST-NOTIFICATION STAND

Panjab University Bachao Morcha on Thursday described the approval of the Senate election schedule as a “historic victory”, but clarified that the protest has not ended.

The morcha said a formal meeting with the PU authorities will be held tomorrow to press for three pending demands:

- Quashing of FIRs registered against 14 students from the previous Senate election protest

- Scrapping of the new SOPs issued by the university

- Scrapping of the committee formed to examine the re-affiliation of Haryana colleges.

The morcha said the struggle will continue until all “remaining legitimate demands” are accepted.

WHAT THIS PROTEST ACHIEVED

– Overhaul withdrawn; PU’s democratic structure fully restored

– Senate election — pending since October 2024 — finally approved

– Centre forced into unprecedented climb-down due to cross-party pressure

– PU students proved that disciplined, peaceful resistance can shift national policy

WHAT IT MEANS

That collective student power, backed by Punjab’s social, political and farmers’ movements, can not only resist central overreach but also restore institutional democracy — an assertion of both identity and constitutional rights in a 142-year-old university.