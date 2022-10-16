27 depts to vote for DRs

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 15

Students of 27 departments will elect their Department Representatives (DRs) during the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections here on October 18.

Diversification of votes The two departments - UIET and UILS - will witness most diversification of votes as two presidential candidates are from the UILS, while one is from the UIET. Interestingly, four candidates from the UIET are contesting for the post of joint secretary.

Ballot boxes being taken to various departments for the elections, on Saturday.

Of the total 78 departments on the campus, a total of 27 will witness voting, whereas 51 have already chosen their DRs unanimously. As many as 117 DRs will be elected this year. In the last elections, a total of 128 DRs were elected. Meanwhile, the number of polling booths has been increased to 169, instead of previously decided 167.

All focus on UIET, UILS

Meanwhile, students’ political groups are eyeing on the vote share of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). As per the latest record, the department is having approximate 2,100 registered voters —highest among all 78 departments of the university. Besides UIET, candidates are focusing on the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) (approximate 1,750 votes), Department of Laws (approximate 1,000 votes), Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology (approximate 600 votes), University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management and Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences (approximate 400 votes each) and University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (approximate 300 votes).

“Main focus is to grab maximum votes from the UIET and UILS. Both departments have over 3,600 votes in total. Given the circumstances (number of presidential candidates), the winning margin is most likely to be less. So, these two departments will play an important role,” said Priya, a student who is closely monitoring the elections as part of her research.