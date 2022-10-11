27 fined for setting up stalls sans P'kula MC nod

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 10

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation today issued challans to 27 vendors who had set up stalls outside shops and in parking areas of various sectors without permission.

The challans were issued in the markets of Sectors 4, 7, 8 and 15 and a sum of Rs 87,600 was recovered as fine.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (II) Hardeep Singh said shopkeepers wishing to set up stalls in front of their shops during the festival season could visit the MC office and take permission. He said shopkeepers, who set up stalls without permission, would be fined and their goods would also be confiscated. He said the MC did not want to harass any shopkeeper during the festival season, but it was also the responsibility of shopkeepers to take permission to set up stalls.

The MC official said they had started giving permission for setting up stalls on Karva Chauth and Diwali. He urged shopkeepers to follow the fire safety rules so as to avoid any untoward incident.

