Home / Chandigarh / 27 matches played at Gully Cricket meet

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:45 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
A total of 27 matches were played during the ongoing Gully Cricket Tournament.

In the exhibition matches, the IG XI comprising IPS officers of the Chandigarh Police defeated the Mayors XI consisting of councillors by eight wickets. Batting first, Mayors XI scored 55/7 in 10 overs. Jasbir Laddi (21) and Anoop Gupta (10) scored runs. Lakshay Pandey claimed two wickets for the bowling side. In reply, the winning team achieved the target in the 7th over.

Panjab University defeated Chandigarh Tax Bar Association by 55 runs. PU posted 94/8 with Rakesh Malik and Naveen Mamgain contributing 15 runs each. Adarsh Vir Singh picked two wickets. In reply, the Tax Bar Association was bowled out for 39 runs.

