27 teams take part in hackathon

Mohali, December 19
As many as 27 teams participated in the senior software category of the two-day national-level grand finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’ (SIH 2023) at the Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri.
Each team showcased their innovative solutions and problem-solving skills, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the SIH grand finale. The contest is aimed at fostering innovation and problem-solving in the field of technology. It brings together minds across the country to address real-world challenges.
