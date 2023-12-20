27 teams take part in hackathon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 19

As many as 27 teams participated in the senior software category of the two-day national-level grand finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’ (SIH 2023) at the Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri.

Each team showcased their innovative solutions and problem-solving skills, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the SIH grand finale. The contest is aimed at fostering innovation and problem-solving in the field of technology. It brings together minds across the country to address real-world challenges.

