2,789 candidates appear for NEET re-exam in Chandigarh

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-examination, conducted amid tight scrutiny following the paper leak controversy, concluded smoothly across the city today. A total of 2,789 candidates appeared for the examination at seven designated centres.

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The examination was held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm under stringent security arrangements. No incidents of cheating, malpractice or disorder were reported at any of the centres. Police personnel were deployed outside all venues. Barricades were put up near the centres to regulate traffic.

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The examination was held at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS), Sector 18; Government Model Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) in Sectors 19, 26 and 46; and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Sectors 29, 31 and 47. The candidates were allowed to enter the centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm, after which the gates were shut by the staff.

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Security checks were carried out at multiple levels before candidates were allowed to enter the examination halls. The first level of screening was conducted by police personnel, followed by checks by officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Authorities also carried out detailed checking, including frisking and the inspection of candidates’ hair and accessories. Students wearing spectacles underwent additional verification of their eyewear.

Meanwhile, candidates described the paper as more difficult than average and tougher than the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3. Many students said the physics section was particularly lengthy and time-consuming. Several questions in chemistry were calculation-intensive, requiring a considerable time, while the biology section was comparatively easier.

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Mohali: As many as 2,642 candidates appeared for the NEET re-exam at eight designated centres in Mohali district. Of the 3,058 candidates registered at these centres, 416 were absent.