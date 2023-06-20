28 agents ‘active’ in UT, police to run background check on them

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

As many as 28 agents are reported to be operating illegally from Chandigarh, as per the Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney’s list. The list includes names, addresses, phone numbers, and email IDs of these firms/agents, mainly concentrated in Sectors 34 and 35.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur says the background of agents will be verified by the police once an official information or complaint is received.

The SSP says the antecedents of the immigration agents are regularly verified by the police department. “If required, police personnel will visit all addresses provided on the list and run a background check on these agents,” says the SSP.

Cases under Section 188 of the IPC have been registered against them for not providing information to the police, as per the DM order.

“We will examine the issue in detail and take appropriate action,” says Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner. Meanwhile, sources say the credibility of the list needs to be verified. In Chandigarh, it is mandatory for company or agency owners to provide comprehensive information in writing to the police within seven days of starting consultancy business in the city.

The documents to be furnished include owner’s movable and immovable assets, bank account information, permanent and temporary addresses, etc.