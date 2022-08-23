28 more infected in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The city reported 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The number of active cases stood at 410. Fiftyfive patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

1 death, 29 cases in Mohali

Mohali: One more person has succumbed to Covid-19 in the district, taking the death toll to 1,167. Fresh 29 cases had surfaced during the past 24 hours. While 55 patients recovered from the disease, the active caseload stood at 387in the district. — TNS

14 contract virus in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district had reported fresh 14 cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 47,951. There were 141 active cases with the death toll of 419.