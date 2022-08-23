28 more infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 22
The city reported 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The number of active cases stood at 410. Fiftyfive patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
1 death, 29 cases in Mohali
Mohali: One more person has succumbed to Covid-19 in the district, taking the death toll to 1,167. Fresh 29 cases had surfaced during the past 24 hours. While 55 patients recovered from the disease, the active caseload stood at 387in the district. — TNS
14 contract virus in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district had reported fresh 14 cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 47,951. There were 141 active cases with the death toll of 419.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss