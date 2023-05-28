28-year-old man dies after falling off second floor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 27

A 28-year-old man died after falling off the second floor at a housing society today. The deceased, identified as Rahul Kumar, a native of Ambala, was living alone in a flat of the Cozy Homes society. He was employed with a private company.

The police said Rahul slipped and fell off the second floor as a dog ran after him. His friend rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been kept in the Dera Bassi hospital mortuary.

Man dies by suicide

In Kurali, a 30-year-old man, was found hanging from a power pole near the railway tracks. The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh of Ward No. 1. The police said the deceased had been mentally upset for the past sometime. Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the police.