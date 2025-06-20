DT
28-year-old man found hanging in Chandigarh hotel room, family suspects foul play

28-year-old man found hanging in Chandigarh hotel room, family suspects foul play

His family alleges that the hotel management was aware of his presence and concealed it despite repeated inquiries over the past few days
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:02 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
The body of a 28-year-old man, identified as Deepak from Balachaur, Punjab, was discovered hanging in a hotel room at Hari Residency in Sector 52 here. The deceased had checked into the hotel three days ago, he was alone. However, his family disputes this, alleging that the hotel management was aware of his presence and concealed it despite their repeated inquiries over the past few days.

The discovery was made when Deepak’s family traced his location to the hotel. Upon entering the room, they were met with a foul odour, which suggested he had been dead for days. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Notably, no suicide note was recovered from the scene, raising concerns about the nature of his death.

The family suspects foul play and alleges that Deepak was being blackmailed by a woman, which may have contributed to his death. They claim he had been depressed due to this situation. The police have initiated an investigation, with forensic teams examining the scene and statements being recorded from hotel staff. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination to determine the cause of death. Authorities are exploring all possibilities as the investigation continues.

