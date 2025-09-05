DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 2,800 apply for 96 licences to sell crackers on Diwali

2,800 apply for 96 licences to sell crackers on Diwali

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:39 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

The UT Administration has received nearly 2,800 applications for 96 temporary licences for sale of eco-friendly green crackers during the festival of Diwali at various sites in the city.

Advertisement

The draw of lots will be held at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23 on September 10 (4 pm).

Nishant Kumar Yadav, District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, UT, had extended the last date to submit applications from August 28 to September 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts