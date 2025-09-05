2,800 apply for 96 licences to sell crackers on Diwali

The UT Administration has received nearly 2,800 applications for 96 temporary licences for sale of eco-friendly green crackers during the festival of Diwali at various sites in the city.

Advertisement

The draw of lots will be held at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23 on September 10 (4 pm).

Nishant Kumar Yadav, District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, UT, had extended the last date to submit applications from August 28 to September 3.