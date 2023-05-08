29 students awarded merit certificates

Chandigarh, May 7
The Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, held its 11th annual convocation.
Punjab Engineering College Director Prof Baldev Setia, along with college principal Prof (Dr) Punam Agarwal, awarded the degrees.
A total of 27 MCom students, 58 BCom (Honours) students, 39 BCom students, 40 BBA students and 20 BCA students were awarded degrees. In addition to this, a total of nine students were presented roll of honour, 24 were presented the college colour and 29 were given certificates of merit.
