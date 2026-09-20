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Home / Chandigarh / 29-year-old biker dies in hit-&-run in Dera Bassi

29-year-old biker dies in hit-&-run in Dera Bassi

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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silver car crashed into the victim’s motorcycle from behind.
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A 29-year-old man, Dilawar Singh died in a hit-and-run incident while returning home from work with his nephew The incident occurred on a road near the Ghaggar river in the Dera Bassi area on Friday night.

A silver car crashed into the victim’s motorcycle from behind. He was critically injured and was rushed to the Dera Bassi Sub Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Based on the statement of his nephew, Parvinder Singh, a resident of Sundran village, the police have registered a case against the unidentified absconding driver.

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Parvinder told the police that he worked as a private contractor in Panchkula, and his uncle, Dilawar Singh, worked with him. After finishing up at work around 11.30 pm on Friday, the two were returning home in their vehicles. According to the complaint, a silver car struck Dilawar’s motorcycle from behind. The impact caused Dilawar to fall off his motorcycle and crash. He suffered serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

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After the accident, the car driver stopped the vehicle for a while and even came to the scene, but later left with the car. The police have registered a case against the absconding driver of the car. The police have launched an investigation to identify the car and its driver.

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