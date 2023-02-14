290 cops on duty for Valentine’s Day in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Around 290 police personnel will be deployed in the city to ensure no untoward incident takes place on Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

The police said special arrangements had been made on Geri Route from Sector 11/12 to Sector 10, Leisure Valley and Panjab University.

All PCR vehicles will be patrolling the city, especially near girls colleges. Policemen in civil clothes will be deployed in parks, mall, at Sukhna Lake, Sector 17 Plaza and around colleges.