291 issued challans for plastic ban violation: Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh, December 3
Even as the Municipal Corporation has issued 291 challans for flouting the single-use plastic ban in three months (August to October this year), the use of plastic continues in the city.
In an action-taken report of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, the MC said, “We are continuously making efforts to enforce the plastic ban. As many as 291 challans were issued from August 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022. Also, single-use plastic has been banned in all community centres.”
During a visit to local markets and sabzi mandis, it was found that plastic bags were still in use. The Centre had ordered a nationwide ban on single-use plastic items from July 1, but violations have been rampant, both by customers as well as shopkeepers.
