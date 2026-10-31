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Home / Chandigarh / 29th CII Fair gets underway at Parade Ground in Chandigarh

29th CII Fair gets underway at Parade Ground in Chandigarh

Energetic Gatka performance by the National Kalgidhar Gatka Akhara Group from Fatehgarh Sahib presented on the occasion

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurates the CII fair at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday.
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The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Northern Region, inaugurated the 29th Chandigarh Fair 2026 at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The four-day fair, being held from October 30 to November 2, was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria through a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The inauguration was followed by an energetic Gatka performance by the National Kalgidhar Gatka Akhara Group from Fatehgarh Sahib.

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Kataria visited various stalls, interacted with exhibitors and appreciated diversity of products, handlooms, handicrafts and regional craftsmanship on display. Congratulating CII on the initiative, he said, “Bringing together over 250 exhibitors under one roof, with such a remarkable diversity of products, handlooms, handicrafts and regional offerings, is commendable.”

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A major attraction at the fair is the outdoor North India Auto Show, featuring vehicle displays by leading automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Isuzu, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Renault. The fair also showcases stalls by financial institutions and organisations, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), adding to the wide range of offerings for visitors.

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