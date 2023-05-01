2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, April 30

The Model Burail Jail authorities are planning to upgrade their jamming system by replacing the outdated 2G network jammers with portable mobile phone jammers to be installed outside barracks.

There have been frequent cases of recovery of mobile phones from jail inmates.

The recovery of a total of 10 mobile phones from inmates, including notorious gangsters, during surprise checks in 2022, reflects the magnitude of the problem.

While a previous proposal to install jammers of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) didn’t materialise, the jail authorities are now working on a revised proposal for small jammers.

The IG (Prisons), Deepak Purohit, said they were in the process of preparing the revised proposal. “The portable jammers will block the signal in a specific area,” he added. The existing jammers only work on the 2G network, while modern mobile phones are 4G and 5G compatible, rendering the jammers ineffective.

The authorities admitted that the existing jammers were hardly of any use.

In August 2022, the jail authorities had recovered a mobile phone from Arjun, who was lodged in barracks No. 5. In July, mobile phones and a charger concealed in the floor of the washroom of barrack No. 4 were recovered.

The sources said almost all phones recovered from the jail had WhatsApp installed on them.

In November last year, a bluetooth device was found hidden in the floor at barrack No. 8. A temporary jail warder was dismissed and a jail hospital employee arrested for working as a messenger for criminals lodged in the jail.

In 2020, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had made the use of phones or accessories by prisoners a criminal offence in Chandigarh.

Portable jammers to be put up near barracks