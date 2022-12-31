2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

As many as 1,952 police personnel will be deployed in the city to ensure peaceful celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

The UT police will deploy 12 DSPs, 16 SHOs, 32 Inspectors, 1,262 police personnel and 300 traffic cops, besides 180 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force.

A close vigil will be kept on revellers at various places, including Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 17, 26, 35, and 43 and near Elante Mall, Industrial Area, Phase-I, said a police official.

City Clubs, restaurants on radar Cops will be deployed outside clubs & restaurants in various sectors

Sec 7, 8, 9, 10, 17, 26, 35, and 43 and Elante Mall will be on radar

Traffic cops to set up checkpoints to keep tabs on drunken driving

Wrongly parked vehicles in inner market roads will be towed away Squad formed for women’s safety A special ‘Lady Police Squad’ has been formed under the supervision of women inspectors to assist women in the city. Further, eight PCR vehicles with women police officials will be deployed at prominent places in the city to provide pick-up and drop-off facility to women and extend help in case of need.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with the deployment of police force outside clubs and restaurants in various sectors. An Inspector-level officer will be incharge of checkpoints set up outside clubs.

“Police presence will be ensured near establishments hosting New Year parties, till the time the celebrations conclude,” said the official.

Besides, cops from police stations, Crime Branch and Operation Cell will be deployed in other parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident. Traffic police will set up checkpoints to keep drunken driving in check, in addition to regulating traffic at various points expected to witness traffic jams.

Nine checkpoints on main roads and 43 on inner ones will be set up at different locations to monitor vehicular movement. Besides, floating checkpoints will be set up at different locations. PCR vehicles will intensify patrolling in the city, especially around the event venues. Tow trucks will patrol the city to check wrong parking on inner market roads and slip roads, especially in Sectors 7 and 26. “Since revellers in large numbers throng Elante Mall, police teams will also be deployed inside mall and checkpoints will be set up on roads surrounding mall,” said the official. Barricades had been put on roads near mall to divert traffic, he added.