2K youth form human chain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Over 2,000 students of schools and colleges today formed a human image and a chain to give the message of waste segregation, at the Rose Garden, Sector 16, which marked the launch of “Swachh Amrit Mahotsav” fortnight being organised by the Municipal Corporation.

The human image featured the Open Hand and four coloured bins that are used for waste segregation. The activity was undertaken to mobilise people across the city to bring about a behavioural change, so that the city can be made garbage-free.

The youngsters also formed the images of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, “Chandigarh Challengers”, the official logo of the Swchhata League, besides carrying out a rally in the northern sectors. The event was sponsored by Punjab and Sind Bank.

Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor, who launched the “Swachh Amrit Mahotsav”, said, “The event is being organised to celebrate the eight years of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of harnessing the youth’s energy for positive actions, an inter-city competition, “Indian Swachhata League” was held.”

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said, “The human chain mobilised people to join hands and take the pledge of ensuring proper sanitation and hygiene in homes and surroundings, and stopping the practice of mixing various kinds of waste.”