2nd consecutive win for UTCA boys

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

An all-round performance by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, team helped the side register their second consecutive win of the Syed Mushtaq T20 Tournament at Dehradu.

The side defeated Jharkhand by nine wickets. Batting first, Jharkhand lads scored 106/9 in the allotted 20 overs. Gurinder Singh (4/14) and Sandeep Sharma (3/16) shared maximum wickets for the bowling side, while Rajangad Bawa claimed 2/16.

In reply, Chandigarh’s opener captain Manan Vohra scored 72 off 66 balls, studded with two sixes and eight fours, to hog the limelight in the city’s win. Shivam Bhambri (22) and Bawa (12) remained unbeaten for the side. Chandigarh will play their third match against Odisha on October 15.