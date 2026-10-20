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Home / Chandigarh / 2nd-time unlucky: No takers for SCO sites at Sector 39 mandi

2nd-time unlucky: No takers for SCO sites at Sector 39 mandi

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The new site for grain, fruit and vegetable market in Sector 39. File
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The UT Administration’s plan to shift the Sector 26 mandi to the new site in Sector 39 has suffered another setback. Not even a single bid has been received for the e-auction of 23 shop-cum-office (SCO) sites at the new grain, fruit and vegetable market.

The State Agricultural Marketing Board, UT, had invited bids for the e-auction of 23 SCO sites from September 28 to October 18. The sites, numbered 24 to 46, were to be allotted on a leasehold basis.

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Each 100.23 sq mt (119.874 sq yd) site carried a reserve price of about Rs 5.30 crore. The combined reserve price of the 23 sites was Rs 122.08 crore. An earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 10.61 lakh was fixed for each site. Corner sites, numbered 24 and 46, attracted an additional 5% charge.

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Earlier, the sites were put up for auction in September. But it was cancelled as only one bid was received for the 23 sites.

The sites were first offered for e-auction in March 2025, when the reserve price for each was fixed at Rs 3.70 crore. Then, bids were received for 12 of the 23 sites.

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However, the allotment process was stalled after the matter reached the Supreme Court. The court’s decision in December 2025 paved the way for allotting the 12 sites to the successful bidders.

The reserve price has now been revised following the implementation of new collector rates. It has increased by around Rs 1.61 crore per site, or 43.46% — from Rs 3.70 crore to nearly Rs 5.30 crore.

Officials said fresh bids would now be invited after examining the terms and conditions fixed for allotment of the sites.

Of the 92 plots planned at the new mandi, only 12 were auctioned in the first phase. For the latest auction, all eligible buyers, including traders from outside Chandigarh, were allowed to participate. No preference was given to commission agents (arhtiyas) from the Sector 26 mandi.

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