3-0 win, GMSSS-37 lads qualify for Subroto football tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37, won the Pre-Subroto Football Tournament in the boys’ U-17 category and qualified for the main edition of the tournament, which will be held in New Delhi.

In the final of the qualifier, the Sector 37 team, represented by Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) lads, recorded a 3-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 36, which was represented by the junior batch of the CFA.

Arbeend netted the first goal in the 20th minute, while Mukul doubled the lead in the 26th minute. Arshvir scored the third goal. The side played under the supervision of GMSSS-37 faculty Gupreet Singh.

GMSSS-22 to face Sacred Heart in final match

GMSSS, Sector 22, will face Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, in the final of the Pre-Subroto Football Tournament for the girls’ U-17 category. In the first semifinal played today, the Sector 22 team ousted St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, by a margin of three goals. Nandini netted the first goal in the 6th minute, while Sakshi doubled the tally in the 8th minute. Nandini scored her second goal in the 17th minute to pull off an easy win for the hosts, GMSSS, Sector 22. In the second semifinal, Sacred Heart eves overpowered Vivek High School, Sector 38, by one goal.

