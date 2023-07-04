3 acquitted of ‘manhandling’ cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

A local court has acquitted Sukhram Pandey, Baljinder Singh and Rahul of allegedly restraining policemen from performing their duties after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

FIR filed in 2019 Sukhram Pandey, Baljinder Singh and Rahul were booked for ‘misbehaving’ with cops

Police registered an FIR on April 19, 2019, on complaint of Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh

The police had registered an FIR on April 19, 2019, on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, who alleged the accused misbehaved with policemen when they reached Sector 21-B following a brawl. Sub-Inspector Ram Phal and other police officials reached the spot where the accused allegedly misbehaved with them. A case under Sections 341 and 186 of the IPC was registered.

The court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty. Their counsel Ankur Chaudhrie argued that the accused were falsely implicated and there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.