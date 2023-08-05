3 African nationals dupe woman of Rs 7.6 lakh, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Three African nationals have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 7.60 lakh. The police said the complainant had reported that she come in contact with one Vihaan Das through a matrimonial site.

The suspect claimed he was working in the UK. The duo exchanged contact numbers and started chatting. The suspect later claimed he was coming to India. The day he was supposed to arrive, the victim got a call from a person who introduced himself as a Customs officer.

He claimed that Vihaan had arrived with 90,000 UK pounds against the rules and she would have to pay a penalty. The victim transferred a total of Rs 7.60 lakh and later found that she had been duped.

The police registered a case and nabbed the suspects, identified as Emmanuel (33) and Paulinus (35), both citizens of Nigeria, and Augustine (49) of Republic of Benin, all presently based in Delhi.