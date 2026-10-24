DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 2 robbers shot in legs, 3 held after encounter in Panchkula; cop stabbed

2 robbers shot in legs, 3 held after encounter in Panchkula; cop stabbed

Crime Branch recovers 2 pistols, bike; police say the accused were involved in robbery and snatching cases in the Raipur Rani and Chandi Mandir areas

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:10 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh inspecting the encounter site in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Panchkula police on Saturday arrested three suspected robbers after an exchange of fire near Haripur Tabar village, on the bank of the Tangri River in the Raipur Rani area. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while a head constable was stabbed during a scuffle.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh told The Tribune that the police had received information that the three suspects were moving around the area to commit more offences. A team from Crime Branch-1, led by its in-charge, Manoj, and ACP (Crime) Aman Kumar, attempted to stop them. The accused opened fire at the police team, which retaliated.

Advertisement

A total of nine rounds were fired — five by the police and four by the accused. Deepak and Amitesh each sustained a bullet injury to the leg. During the scuffle, Lakhwinder Singh attacked Head Constable Jaswinder Singh with a knife. The constable and the two injured accused are undergoing treatment.

The police recovered two illegal pistols and the motorcycle allegedly used in the offences.

The DCP said the accused had been involved in robbery and snatching incidents in the Raipur Rani and Chandi Mandir areas. Around 10 cases involving attempts to murder, dacoity, robbery and snatching are registered against them in Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Punjab, including four FIRs in Panchkula. They are also wanted in Kurukshetra.

The DCP said the two injured accused would be questioned in detail once their condition improved to help trace their network, identify other offences and establish the source of the weapons.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said there was no place for crime and criminals in Panchkula and that strict legal action would continue against those involved in robbery, snatching, dacoity and other serious offences. He said all crime units and police stations had been directed to remain alert and ensure a prompt response and effective coordination.

The encounter comes days after two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Arzoo Bishnoi gangs were injured in an exchange of fire with the police near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on the night of October 12.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts