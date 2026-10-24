2 robbers shot in legs, 3 held after encounter in Panchkula; cop stabbed

The Panchkula police on Saturday arrested three suspected robbers after an exchange of fire near Haripur Tabar village, on the bank of the Tangri River in the Raipur Rani area. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while a head constable was stabbed during a scuffle.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh told The Tribune that the police had received information that the three suspects were moving around the area to commit more offences. A team from Crime Branch-1, led by its in-charge, Manoj, and ACP (Crime) Aman Kumar, attempted to stop them. The accused opened fire at the police team, which retaliated.

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A total of nine rounds were fired — five by the police and four by the accused. Deepak and Amitesh each sustained a bullet injury to the leg. During the scuffle, Lakhwinder Singh attacked Head Constable Jaswinder Singh with a knife. The constable and the two injured accused are undergoing treatment.

The police recovered two illegal pistols and the motorcycle allegedly used in the offences.

The DCP said the accused had been involved in robbery and snatching incidents in the Raipur Rani and Chandi Mandir areas. Around 10 cases involving attempts to murder, dacoity, robbery and snatching are registered against them in Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Punjab, including four FIRs in Panchkula. They are also wanted in Kurukshetra.

The DCP said the two injured accused would be questioned in detail once their condition improved to help trace their network, identify other offences and establish the source of the weapons.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said there was no place for crime and criminals in Panchkula and that strict legal action would continue against those involved in robbery, snatching, dacoity and other serious offences. He said all crime units and police stations had been directed to remain alert and ensure a prompt response and effective coordination.

The encounter comes days after two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Arzoo Bishnoi gangs were injured in an exchange of fire with the police near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on the night of October 12.