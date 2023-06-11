3 arrested for battery thefts in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Three persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested for battery thefts. The police said Ravinder Singh of Sector 18 and his neighbour Bhavya Gupta had reported that batteries of two school buses and a vehicle parked outside houses were stolen. Two cases were registered at the Sector 19 police station. During investigation, the suspects, Sukhwinder Singh (30) of Khuda ali Sher and Pawan Kumar (37) of Nayagaon were arrested. Later, a juvenile was also apprehended by the police. A total of five batteries, including three stolen from Sector 18, were recovered.

Grave(l) risk

Zirakpur: Travelling on a badly damaged Gazipur road is a nightmare for commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Two booked for gang rape

Mohali: The police booked Hoshiarpur residents and brothers Kunal Thakur and Tarun Thakur on the charges of gang rape, cheating on the pretext of marriage and making objectionable videos of a girl. The complainant, a resident of Sector 45, alleged that the duo ran a racket and victimised other girls also. They took her money and phone also, she alleged. On an order of a Kharar court, a case under Sections 376-D, 406, 420 and 34 of the IPC and Section 67-A of the IT Act has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station. TNS

Sirhind man held for betting

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Sirhind police have arrested the ‘Satta King’ of the town, identified as Jagtar Singh. ASI Tilak Raj said the police had received a tip-off about the suspect following which he was nabbed and Rs 4,180 recovered from him. TNS

Solar power plant installed

Mohali: Gulmohar Trends Society, Dhakoli, has become the first housing society in the area to install 34kV solar plant for its energy needs. Mohali ADC Damanjit Singh inaugurated the Rs 17.5-lakh plant in the presence of society president SN Sharma. Tehsildar Kulwinder Singh and Unified Residents Welfare Association president KR Sharma were present on the ocassion. TNS

9-wkt win for Triple Acers

Chandigarh: Triple Acers Kundan International Academy defeated Atwal Sports XI by nine wickets in a low-scoring match during the ongoing Annual Summer League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Atwal Sports XI posted 54 runs before getting all out in 13.1 overs. Saksham and Aryan scored 13 runs each. Partha claimed three wickets, while Agamveer Singh and Atulya took two wickets each. In reply, Triple Acers posted 54/1 in 3.4 overs with the help of Partha (37) and Sambhav Sharma (8). TNS