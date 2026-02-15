3 arrested for kidnapping, victim rescued

The police have arrested three Kharar residents, identified as Sagar, Prince and Purav Malik, for allegedly kidnapping businessman Rishav Sharma over a financial deal. The police rescued the victim and recovered his car from the suspects. The accused were produced in court and sent to police custody.

Complainant Deepak Kumar Chandel, a native of Amb in HP currently residing in Villa Palazo of Kharar, said that on February 13, he had opened a salon in Kharar with his his friends Rishav and Neha after taking Rs 12.50 lakhs on interest from his friend Sagar. Neha could not repay the money in time so guarantors Chandel and Sharma repaid Rs 10.50 lakhs back.

However, Sagar, with his accomplices Prince and Purav Malik, allegedly kidnapped Sharma in the absence of Deepak. The police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under Sections 318(2), 140(3), 127(6) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Kharar City police station.