DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 3 arrested for kidnapping, victim rescued

3 arrested for kidnapping, victim rescued

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:41 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police have arrested three Kharar residents, identified as Sagar, Prince and Purav Malik, for allegedly kidnapping businessman Rishav Sharma over a financial deal. The police rescued the victim and recovered his car from the suspects. The accused were produced in court and sent to police custody.

Advertisement

Complainant Deepak Kumar Chandel, a native of Amb in HP currently residing in Villa Palazo of Kharar, said that on February 13, he had opened a salon in Kharar with his his friends Rishav and Neha after taking Rs 12.50 lakhs on interest from his friend Sagar. Neha could not repay the money in time so guarantors Chandel and Sharma repaid Rs 10.50 lakhs back.

Advertisement

However, Sagar, with his accomplices Prince and Purav Malik, allegedly kidnapped Sharma in the absence of Deepak. The police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under Sections 318(2), 140(3), 127(6) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Kharar City police station.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts