3 arrested for thrashing Indira Colony resident

Panchkula, August 19
The police today claimed to have arrested three persons for brutally thrashing and threatening a resident of Indira Colony, here.
The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar, Abhishek, Rahul, all residents of Indira Colony, Sector 17, here.
The police said Veerpal, a resident of Indira Colony, in his complaint to the Sector 16 police post, stated that his son Jagat was standing near the Labour Chowk tower around 9 pm on August 15. Around seven youths, including Aman, Abhishek and Rahul, came there and started beating up his son with sharp weapons.
The accused threatened to kill his son before fleeing the spot. Jagat earlier had a fight with Rahul, but later they struck a compromise.
A case under Section 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 14 police station. The three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
Victim was attacked with sharp weapons
