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Home / Chandigarh / 3 arrested for youth’s murder in Manimajra

3 arrested for youth’s murder in Manimajra

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Three persons have been arrested for killing an employee of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Krishna Kumar (31), a resident of Manimajra, was found murdered on May 2.

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The three accused have been identified as Munna Rajak, Shani Dev Kumar and Dhanik Kumar, all natives of Bihar.

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The investigation revealed that the accused, all labourers, resided in a jhuggi near the PWD store, where the deceased was posted as a watchman.

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“It came to light that one of the labourers, who were hired for laying paver blocks, lost his mobile phone about 10 days ago. They suspected the watchman had stolen the phone. The three confronted him after consuming alcohol on the night of May 2. A quarrel ensued around 10:30 pm. They strangled Krishna with his own belt and dragged the body to a secluded place away from their jhuggi,” said a police officer.

The police recovered a mobile phone, a wooden stick and blood stained clothes of the victim from the accused.

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