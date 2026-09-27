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Home / Chandigarh / 3 arrested in drug cases as Chandigarh cops continue drive

3 arrested in drug cases as Chandigarh cops continue drive

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:46 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The police said 25 persons were detained during the drive.
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The police continued their crackdown on drug trafficking, registering three FIRs and arresting three persons in separate drug-related cases in the city. The police said 25 persons were detained during the drive.

In the first case, an FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station. The accused, Baldev Singh, a resident of Chak Singh Pura village in Moga district, Punjab, was arrested from Sukhna Lake around 12.30 am on Friday. The police recovered 0.739 grams of heroin from his possession.

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In the second case, registered at the Sector 39 police station, Saleem, alias Billa, a resident of Sector 56, was arrested near Pingalwara in Palsora village. The police recovered 12.81 grams of heroin from him.

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In the third case, Subham, a resident of Sector 38-West, was arrested near the Sports Complex in Sector 38-West for allegedly consuming heroin using a foil.

The action was part of the special anti-drug drive launched by the UT police on September 11. Since then, 139 FIRs have been registered and 142 accused arrested in drug and arms-related cases.

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The seizures so far include 964.257 grams of heroin, 9.46 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 1.191 kg of ganja, 24 injections and 19 knives. As many as 443 persons have been detained during the drive.

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