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Home / Chandigarh / 3 arrested with 120-gm heroin in Mohali

3 arrested with 120-gm heroin in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the police.
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The Operation Cell has arrested three persons and recovered 120 grams of heroin from their possession in Mohali, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Gurpinder Singh alias Peelu (33), Lovepreet Singh alias Love (29) and Gursewak Singh alias Sega (25), all residents of Harar Khurd village in Ramdas, Amritsar Rural. Gurpinder, a truck driver, has three cases registered against him under the NDPS Act in Amritsar, while Lovepreet and Gursewak, both agricultural labourers, have two cases each registered against them under the Act. The police said the action was carried out by Inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge of the Operation Cell and his team.

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On September 7, the police team was patrolling near the Sector 79/80 light point when it noticed three youths coming from the direction of the lights. On seeing the police vehicle, the trio allegedly tried to flee. The police stopped and searched them, recovering 120 grams of heroin.

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A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sohana police station and the three accused were arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they procured heroin from the Amritsar area and supplied it in other districts, including SAS Nagar. A court has remanded the three accused in two-day police custody.

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