3 arrested with illegal arms in Panchkula

Panchkula police have arrested three youths in possession of illegal weapons and a cache of live ammunition. Acting on confidential information, the police thwarted a suspected murder plot and took the accused into custody. Following orders from Police Commissioner Shibas Kaviraj, a special team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, led by Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar, detailed the operation at the ACP Crime Office in Sector 14.

On the afternoon of April 27, police received intelligence that three youths in a car near Sukhomajri Bypass were allegedly planning to kill an individual. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a raiding team equipped with bulletproof jackets was dispatched to the location.

Approximately 70 metres from Sukhomajri Bypass, the police identified the suspects’ vehicle. In a coordinated move, one police vehicle blocked the front while another blocked the rear of the suspects’ car, effectively trapping them. The accused were identified as Mandeep, 31, a resident of Batoud village, Panchkula; Amandeep, 23, from Kheda Wali village, Panchkula; and Vicky, 22, a resident of Bhuna, Fatehabad. A search of their vehicle led to the recovery of two pistols, a country-made firearm (‘desi katta’) and eight live rounds. None of the accused could produce any firearms licences.

Advertisement

Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar revealed that the trio were allegedly acting under the instructions of Harsimran Singh alias Seemu, a resident of Nabipur, Ambala, currently living in Germany. It is believed the accused were awaiting a photograph and location details from Seemu to execute the attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest an old rivalry as the motive behind the planned attack.