Home / Chandigarh / 3 bodies found in Zirakpur, Mullanpur

3 bodies found in Zirakpur, Mullanpur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Three dead bodies were recovered from separate locations in Zirakpur and Mullanpur today. The police have taken the bodies into custody and launched an investigation.

An unidentified dead body was found near Bhullar Farm on the Zirakpur-Patiala Road. The police reached the spot with a forensic team to collect evidence. ASI Baljit Singh said the corpse looked two to three days old and the age of the deceased is between 30 and 35 years. The body has been kept in the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital morgue for 72 hours to allow identification.

Another dead body was found near the wall of the military area near Dhakoli K-area light point. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Nizam. He was a resident of Sasaram, Bihar, who used to work as a labourer. According to Nizam’s family, he had gone missing under suspicious circumstances two to three days ago. The family had registered a complaint with the police. He is survived by his children – a two-year old and a three-year old.

In Mullanpur, an unidentified middle-aged man was found dead near a liquor store around the barrier chowk on Chandigarh-Mohali border. The victim, who is believed to be a 45-year-old migrant, was found by locals in the morning. No injury mark was found on the body, which has been kept in the mortuary of Kharar sub-divisional hospital for 72 hours. "The exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem examination," said the police.

