3 booked for defrauding Panchkula man of Rs 1.83 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 28

The police have booked three persons for defrauding a resident of Sector 14 here of Rs 1.83 lakh in the supply of grills and steel frames. They have been identified as Mithilesh, alias Mithilesh Singh, Suryamantra, alias Sureman, and Ajay Singh, all employees of Hira Hardware, Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The police said Gulab Singh, a resident of Sector 14, complained that he was constructing a house in Sector 27 here. Ajay Singh, manager of Hira Hardware, visited the site and told him that he would supply iron and other accessories of the best quality and at reasonable prices. He, along with Suryamantra, foreman, and Mithilesh Singh, sole proprietor of the firm, agreed to supply him with iron material at Rs 88 per kg, including labour, loading, unloading of the same at the site, excluding accessories. It was verbally agreed that some amount would remain as advance with Mithlesh. He paid a total of Rs 6.9 lakh in cash to Mithilesh and Suremantra.

The complainant said he later come to know that the trio was cheating customers by treating accessories as a separate component, but including the weight in the total quantity of material. He found the electronic weighing machine was showing weight on the higher side.

He said when he demanded the remaining amount of Rs 1,83,685 from Mithlesh, he promised to make the payment after 10 days. When he again demanded the money, the latter threatened him with dire consequences.

