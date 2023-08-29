3 booked for stabbing man

Chandigarh: Three persons were booked for allegedly stabbing a resident of Burail village. Complainant Chottu alleged Rohit and two others, stabbed him. He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station. TNS
Pedestrian dies in road accident
Chandigarh: A 43-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a CTU bus near PGI. The victim was reportedly dragged for several metres before the driver stopped the bus. Complainant Mohinder Sharma of Dhakoli said Balraj Singh of Ludhiana died after being hit by the bus driven by Arvinder. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was lodged against the driver at Sector 11 police station.
