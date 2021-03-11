3 burglaries reported in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Three burglaries have been reported in the city.

Burglars targeted a retired bank officer’s house in Sector 8. The complainant, Jagdeep Singh, said he, along with his family, left for Shimla on August 8. When the family returned on August 10, they found the house ransacked. He said Rs 3.5 lakh, gold jewellery and other valuables worth several lakhs had been stolen.

The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station and started investigation.

Another theft was reported at the small flats in Dhanas. Pyare Lal reported that thieves stole gold and silver jewellery from his house. The police have registered a case at the Sarangpur police station.

The third incident was reported from Dariya village. Rajesh Gupta told the police that Rs 3 lakh, a digital video recorder and documents were stolen from his office at the village.

A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.