3 Centra Mall shops sealed over tax dues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today sealed three properties at Centra Mall, Industrial Area, Phase I, for non-payment of property tax. On the directions of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, a team of the tax wing of the civic body sealed shop numbers 3, 5 and 12.

The MC had issued attachment orders of properties to the defaulters of property tax. Sufficient time was given as the last opportunity to deposit the levy within 15 days from the date of pasting of the attachment notices, said an official.

The MC had issued 58 attachment notices by September 19, involving dues of Rs 1.25 crore. Of these 58 attachment notices, 27 owners paid the due tax, while five assessees submitted representation on account of area dispute, missing credits, request for arrears details, etc.

The owners of the remaining 26 properties neither deposited property tax nor gave any representation to the corporation.