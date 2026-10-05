3 Chandigarh govt schools make it to India’s top 10; Sector 16 school on top

Three government schools in Chandigarh have made it to the country’s top 10 in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026-27, with Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, retaining the first position.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitated the principals of the three schools and students of Government Model High School, Dadumajra, at a function in Chandigarh on Monday evening.

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According to UT Education Secretary Prerna Puri and Director School Education Nitish Singla, the Sector 16 school has topped the national list for three consecutive years — 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, is ranked ninth and the Sector 35-D school tenth in the State Day government schools category.

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The Dadumajra students were among 36 students invited from across the country to the Know Your Leaders Programme in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on October 2, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Twelve were chosen to speak, of whom three were from the Dadumajra school: Kavya (Class VIII), and Dila Dangi and Suraj (both Class X). They addressed the gathering, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Khushboo (Class VIII) also attended. Dadumajra was the only Chandigarh school represented.

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Private schools in the tricity and the region also featured prominently:

St John’s High School, Chandigarh: First among boys’ day schools in the country

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh: First among girls’ day schools

Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh: Fourth among girls’ day schools

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali: Third among day-cum-boarding schools

Punjab Public School, Nabha: Second among co-ed boarding schools

In Haryana, Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar, is sixth and The Gurukul, Nilokheri, seventh among girls’ boarding schools. Gurukul Kurukshetra is sixth among boys’ boarding schools. Army Public School, Hisar, is sixth among central government day schools.

What the rankings mean

The rankings, published in the September 2026 issue of EducationWorld magazine, place the Chandigarh schools alongside the Delhi government’s Dr BR Ambedkar CM Shri schools, which hold four of the remaining State Day slots.

Three UT schools in one top-10 list indicate that the strength is not limited to one institution. A government school topping the list for a third consecutive year also stands out, as such lists are usually dominated by private institutions.