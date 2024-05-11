 3 Chandigarh liquor vends auctioned, eight unsold in 8th round : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • 3 Chandigarh liquor vends auctioned, eight unsold in 8th round

3 Chandigarh liquor vends auctioned, eight unsold in 8th round

Shanti Nagar (Mani Majra) unit fetches Rs 2.44 crore

3 Chandigarh liquor vends auctioned, eight unsold in 8th round

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has managed to sell three liquor vends in the 8th round of auction held today.

For the allotment of remaining 11 liquor vends, the department conducted the 8th round of auction today.

A liquor vend at Shanti Nagar in Mani Majra was sold for Rs 2.44 crore against the reserve price of Rs 2.43 crore, while a liquor vend in Sector 61 market was auction for Rs 9,619 over and above the reserve price of Rs 6.42 crore and the third liquor vend located opposite Kala Gram was was sold for Rs 1.43 lakh more than its reserve price of Rs 3,63,77,688.

The department has had to reduce the reserve price of the liquor vends that have still not been sold compared to the first auction.

Now, only eight liquor vends are left, but their reserve price has come down as compared to the first auction held in March. Last year, the department had to auction the remaining liquor vends 20 times, but even then there were 18 liquor vends which were not sold and their quota of liquor had to be further distributed among the allotted liquor vends.

This year, a total of 97 liquor vends were to be allotted in the Excise Policy 2024-25, out of which 89 liquor vends have been sold so far. But still liquor vends in some the big markets have remained unsold. This includes markets in Sector 9 and Sector 42 and Attawa. In fact, this time, the liquor vends in both the markets have been clubbed such as two liquor vends have to be opened in the market of Sector 9, but only one license has to be given for both of them, due to which the reserve price is still more than Rs 10 crore, while for Sector 42 and Attawa, three liquor vends have been clubbed and a license will be given, for which the reserve price is now more than Rs 11.61 crore.

In its first round of auction held on March 7 for the allotment of liquor vends under the 2023-24 Excise Policy, the department was able to sell only 51 out of a total 97 vends. On March 7, the department had earned Rs 243.84 crore against the reserve price of Rs 218.66 crore — an increase of 11.53% over the reserve price and 10% over the last year’s licence fee.

For the financial year 2024-25, the department has decided to give 84 licences and increase the number of vends from 95 to 97. The total reserve price of all these vends has been fixed at Rs 452.29 crore. For the first time, the UT decided that any liquor vend remaining unsold will be run by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO).

Having failed to allot 18 vends, out of a total of 95, despite 20 rounds of auctions under the Excise Policy 2023-24, the department has reduced the reserve prices of certain liquor vends in the 2024-25 policy.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

2
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

3
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

4
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

5
Punjab

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

6
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

7
India

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

8
Punjab

BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

9
Sports

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

10
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Interim bail for Kejri till June 1, can’t sign files

Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files

Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release

‘Enough material’: Court charges Brij Bhushan in sexual abuse case

‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests


Cities

View All

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal