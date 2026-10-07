3 chemist shops, nursing home, 2 labs put on notice for PNDT violations in Panchkula

The Panchkula Health Department has issued show-cause notices to three chemist shops, a nursing home and two laboratories in Pinjore after a surprise inspection found deficiencies in compliance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and PC-PNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques)-related rules, besides lapses in clinical establishment registration.

The inspection team checked these establishments as part of the department’s drive to ensure effective implementation of the MTP and PC-PNDT laws and improve the sex ratio.

Advertisement

At the chemist shops, officials checked MTP-related medicines, stock registers and other records to verify compliance with prescribed legal provisions.

Advertisement

The team also inspected a private nursing home in Pinjore, where records, MTP-related documents and C-section cases were examined. The proportion of C-section cases at the hospital was found to be relatively high, following which the records were being examined in detail and further action would be taken as per rules.

Two laboratories were also inspected, of which one was found to have an expired Clinical Establishment Certificate, while the other did not have the certificate available.

Advertisement

The establishments were issued show-cause notices over the deficiencies and alleged violations found during the inspection and asked to submit their explanations within the prescribed time. Further action will be taken on the basis of the replies received.

The department said non-compliance with rules under the MTP and PC-PNDT laws would be taken seriously and regular as well as surprise inspections of healthcare facilities, chemist shops and other establishments would continue.

The inspections are aimed at ensuring transparency in records, compliance with statutory requirements and timely action against irregularities, the department added.