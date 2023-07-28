 3 city residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering WFH jobs; 9 held : The Tribune India

Ketan Bansal, SP, addresses a press conference. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police has apprehended nine persons for allegedly duping three city residents of Rs 93 lakh on the pretext of offering them work-from-home opportunities.

The modus operandi adopted by the accused mostly included sending WhatsApp messages to potential victims and enticing them with part-time jobs. Once the victims joined Telegram groups as directed by the suspects, they were assigned tasks like subscribing to YouTube channels and liking social media posts. Initially, the fraudsters paid victims to gain their trust, but later they tricked them into investing money with the promises of manifold return and substantial profits.

Money sent overseas

  • Money cheated from victims traced to overseas locations like Dubai, China, Indonesia and Pakistan, where suspects used digital wallets

Rs 150 cr transactions detected

  • Cops detected transactions worth Rs 150 cr in 24 bank accounts while investigating three cheating cases. Nearly 20 fake trading companies identified

One of the complainants, Kawaljeet Singh, reported losing Rs 39.53 lakh, leading to the registration of a case in June. Three persons, identified as Sandeep Kumar Sangwan (28), Rakesh (28), alias Rinku, of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, and Manish Rawat (33) of Delhi were arrested in connection with the case.

Another incident involved a woman who was cheated of Rs 45.40 lakh. The police apprehended five persons in this case. They were Aditya Sharma (20) and Mahesh Sharma (34) of Madhya Pradesh and Raj Kumar Narang (47), Pratik Maingi (35), and Mahesh Kumar (35) of Delhi.

In another related incident, a woman was duped of Rs 7.62 lakh, and one Vishal Verma (34) of Jodhpur was arrested. The police said a total of 24 mobile phones, 18 stamps of shell companies, six SIM cards and other documents were seized from the suspects.

181 complaints in recent months

Police received 181 complaints of cheating related to work-from-home scam in recent months, with victims defrauded of Rs 3.97 crore in all

CAs, bank officials part of cyber scam

Cops found involvement of CAs, bankers and advocates, who assisted suspects in setting up shell companies, opening accounts and getting SIMs

