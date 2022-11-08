3 convicted of injuring Chandigarh cop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Komple Dhanjal, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has convicted three residents of Punjab in a case registered against them for injuring a traffic policeman and tearing his uniform in Chandigarh five years ago.

The police registered an FIR against the accused - Harpreet Singh, Simardeep Singh and Amrinder Singh of Tarn Taran, Punjab, - for the offences punishable under Sections 323, 332, 353 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station on a complaint of Head Constable Harminder Singh in 2017.

In the complaint, the cop said he was on duty at the Piccadilly light point on September 7, 2017 where a car was found wrongly parked. The accused were asked to move the car. Thereafter, he started regulating traffic to give way to an ambulance coming from the Ambala road. Meanwhile, one person from the car approached towards him and started showing his ID card and said he was working as a Reader with the SSP, Tarn Taran. Their car had the logo of the Punjab Police, which was later removed by them. Thereafter, the accused started manhandling him. As a result, his uniform got torn. Some people gathered there and helped him apprehend the accused.

After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court. While defence counsels denied the charges, the public prosecutor claimed the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the MLR of all accused mentioned that they had consumed alcohol. The prosecution had proved the guilt of the accused successfully. As such, a fine of Rs 4,000 on each convict had been imposed after convicting them under Sections 332 and 353 of the IPC. In case of default of payment, they would undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one month.