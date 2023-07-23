3 cops suspended for negligence in duty

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 22

Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa has suspended three policemen, including the in-charge of a police post in Ambala Cantonment, for releasing a person who was rounded up with contraband recently.

As per the information, the Housing Board police post in-charge Sub-Inspector Chander Bhan, Investigating Officer SI Amar Singh and Munshi of the police post Head Constable Vikram Singh have been suspended for negligence in duty.

The SP said, “The suspension comes following an input that nearly 10 days ago, a man was held with a small quantity of smack at a naka, but he was released. Even if the quantity was small, the suspect shouldn’t have been let off in any circumstances. The possibility of taking money in lieu of releasing the person can’t be ruled out. The matter was in the notice of the police post in-charge. They have been suspended. A probe is being conducted against them.”

#Ambala