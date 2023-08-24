Rs 3-cr relief released for flood-hit in Mohali district, Rs 1.3 cr disbursed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 23

The government has so far released about Rs 3 crore as compensation to flood-hit in Mohali. While about Rs 1.30 crore has been disbursed as compensation for damage to houses, distribution of Rs 1.70 crore for compensation of crop damage is in progress.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the officials involved in disbursement of compensation had been asked to speed up the process.

She also evaluated the Svamitva scheme regarding ownership rights of houses in rural areas. She said the work regarding the preparation of ownership documents of the houses falling under the ‘Laal Lakir’ in the villages was going on a war footing. So far, 225 villages of the district had been surveyed by drones and maps of 155 were released, she added.

The DC directed revenue officials to give information about their field visits to the people in advance so that they did not face any problem regarding their work. She said patwaris in particular should conduct their field visits as per the instructions of the circle revenue officers.

The officials of the revenue department should ensure to give their progress reports in a timely manner. She said issuing of cards to revenue officials according to their performance would be started next month. Yellow card will be issued for below-average performance and if the employee concerned does not show any significant improvement, observation will be recorded in his annual confidential report (ACR) by issuing a red card to him.

