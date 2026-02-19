3 cubs at Chhatbir Zoo named Garima, Gunjan and Ghazal
Tigress Gauri gave birth to these cubs in November last year; they are now ready to be shifted to a bigger place
Advertisement
Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Thursday said at Chhatbir Zoo that three female tiger cubs have been named Garima, Gunjan and Ghazal.
Advertisement
Tigress Gauri gave birth to these cubs in November last year. They are now ready to be shifted to a bigger place, said an official statement.
Advertisement
The total number of tigers in the zoo has reached 10.
Advertisement
Kataruchak said the zoo will complete its golden jubilee in April and the department is contemplating to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement