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Home / Chandigarh / 3-day ‘Comedy Theatre Festival’ at Kalagram from Sept 11

3-day ‘Comedy Theatre Festival’ at Kalagram from Sept 11

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:53 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The stage is all set for a three-day ‘Comedy Theatre Festival-26’, organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, at the Kalagram in Chandigarh, where theatre lovers will have an opportunity to watch some well-crafted theme plays retold in a lighter vein.

The festival will kick off on September 11.The daily timings of the play will be 6.30 pm onwards, with free entry for visitors. The festival will have a colourful start on September 11 with the hilarious play ‘Nek Chor’ directed by the iconic trio of Vijay, Kamlesh and Kalpana, and to be enacted by acclaimed theatre artistes from the Pink City of Jaipur (Rajasthan).

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On the second day of the festival (September 12), well-known theatre persons from the Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda (Punjab), will present the play ‘Bebe Ghasite di Natak Mandali’, directed by Dr Adish Kumar Verma, a name to reckon with in the theatre world.

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On the concluding day (September 13), a group of accomplished theatre artistes from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) will stage the popular play ‘Aare Sharif Log’, under the direction of Mukesh Upadhyay and Sunil Chauhan.

Giving sidelights of the event, NZCC senior programme officer Rajesh Bakshi said that the entry to the event was free, with limited seats available on first-come, first-serve basis. Bakshi asserted that the three-day event would prove to be an immersive experience for theatre lovers of the city.

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