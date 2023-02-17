3-day floral treat in Chandigarh from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

Scintillating rehearsal of light and sound show was held on the eve of the Rose Festival at Rose Garden in Sector 16 here today.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit witnessed the light and sound show, which would be performed for the first time during the Rose Fest. He will inaugurate the fest tomorrow morning. The light and sound show, which is the main attraction of the event, will be held daily at 7 pm from Friday to Sunday.

Several competitions will be held during the festival. Varieties of roses in different hues, floral displays, innovative designs, exhibits and cultural programmes will be organised during the show.

A rehearsal of the light and sound show on the eve of the 51st Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Thursday. Pradeep Tewari

There will be two shows daily, for the next three days, from 7 pm onwards. The show traces the history and evolution of Chandigarh and celebrates the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

