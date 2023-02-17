3-day floral treat in Chandigarh from today

Chandigarh, February 16
Scintillating rehearsal of light and sound show was held on the eve of the Rose Festival at Rose Garden in Sector 16 here today.
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit witnessed the light and sound show, which would be performed for the first time during the Rose Fest. He will inaugurate the fest tomorrow morning. The light and sound show, which is the main attraction of the event, will be held daily at 7 pm from Friday to Sunday.
Several competitions will be held during the festival. Varieties of roses in different hues, floral displays, innovative designs, exhibits and cultural programmes will be organised during the show.
There will be two shows daily, for the next three days, from 7 pm onwards. The show traces the history and evolution of Chandigarh and celebrates the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Winners
- In a competition of flowers and plants grown in pots, Rajesh Kumar of Sector 24, Panchkula, got the first position in the antirrhinum double category. Dhirpal of Sector 8, Panchkula, got first position in the antirrhinum single section.
- Manjari Bhargava, a resident of Sector 8-B, Chandigarh, bagged first place in the verbena category and Guru Lal of Sector 16, Panchkula, won top position in the brachycome section.
- Sunita Gupta and Shiv Parshad Maurya, of Sector 18-A, Chandigarh, got first place in the cineraria category. Chotte Lal of Sector 15, Panchkula, stood first in the dahlia category.
- Rajni Taneja, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, got first position in the marigold section and Ram Kumari from the PGI Campus, stood first in the nemesia category.
